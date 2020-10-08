COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $558,036.62

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, COVA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $558,036.62 and $99,010.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00253073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.01523461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00155830 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

