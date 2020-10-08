Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) (LON:CPS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) (LON:CPS)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.50 ($9.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 637.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

