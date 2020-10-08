Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Crane reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE CR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 18,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,288. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crane by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Crane by 85.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

