Critical Survey: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) & Global Payment Technologies (NYSE:GPTX)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PAR Technology alerts:

89.5% of PAR Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAR Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAR Technology currently has a consensus price target of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given PAR Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $187.23 million 3.58 -$15.57 million ($0.57) -64.47 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAR Technology.

Volatility & Risk

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -15.91% -26.61% -8.99% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PAR Technology beats Global Payment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications support; space and satellite control support; and information systems support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.