CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 246,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,897. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

