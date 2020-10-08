D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton comprises about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,789. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

