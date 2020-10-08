Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Acquires £148.26 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of £148.26 ($193.73).

On Monday, September 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.19).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.28). 44,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 682.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 897 ($11.72).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

