Dash Price Tops $66.56 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $648.89 million and approximately $349.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $66.56 or 0.00612496 BTC on major exchanges including Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bibox and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.03390043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,749,117 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, HBUS, ZB.COM, LocalTrade, ABCC, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Iquant, Bitinka, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, xBTCe, Bittrex, Indodax, CoinExchange, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, Bibox, WazirX, Livecoin, Liquid, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, CEX.IO, COSS, Coindeal, Kraken, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, Kuna, Coinbe, Negocie Coins, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Coinsquare, BitFlip, TradeOgre, LBank, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bisq, Crex24, Koineks, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, Exmo, Poloniex, Huobi, ACX, Coinhub, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, WEX, Upbit, SouthXchange, C2CX, Tidex, Cryptopia, B2BX, Bitsane, Graviex, YoBit, Bleutrade, Exrates, Braziliex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.