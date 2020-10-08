Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.03.

DE traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,027. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.