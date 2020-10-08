DeltaChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $26,368.46 and $54.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 90.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00078281 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00074203 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008128 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

