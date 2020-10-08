Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

In related news, insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$70,125.00 ($50,089.29).

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

