Dether Market Capitalization Hits $734,129.04 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Dether has a total market cap of $734,129.04 and $1,158.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.