Deutsche eMark Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $116,594.81 and approximately $586.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.