DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $5.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 64,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

