Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.76. 300,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 344,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $5,844,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 109.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 171,552 shares during the period.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.