Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $216.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.