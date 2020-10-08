Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 63,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 323,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of $52.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

About Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares, as well as an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Musketeer property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada; and Big Bulk project covering an area of 2,640 hectares in 7 mineral claims situated in Canada.

