Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,830,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,323,000 after buying an additional 178,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

D stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,559. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

