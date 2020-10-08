Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,037 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $29.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $401.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,267. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.47. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

