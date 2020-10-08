DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 718,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,908,304. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

