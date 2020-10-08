Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $16.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01526026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00156102 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

