Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (OTCMKTS:KDP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.62 $1.25 billion $1.22 23.48

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 1 7 0 2.88

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Drinks Americas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drinks Americas Company Profile

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for own brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells brewer accessories, including pod storage racks, baskets, brewer carrying cases, and other coffee-related equipment and accessories; and provides beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Crush, Schweppes, Sunkist soda, 7UP, A&W, Sun Drop, Squirt, RC Cola, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, Clamato, Bai, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, Core, ReaLemon, Mistic, Vita Coco coconut water, Canada Dry, Big Red, Vernors, Peñafiel, Aguafiel, and Mr and Mrs T mixers brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

