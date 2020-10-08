Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

