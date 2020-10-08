Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Dunkin' Brands Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.54% of Dunkin' Brands Group worth $36,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,976. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Dunkin' Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.