EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

ECC opened at $9.02 on Thursday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

