Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile
