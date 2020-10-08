Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

