Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile
