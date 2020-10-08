Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.