Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

