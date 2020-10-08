Edge Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $17.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.04712186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

