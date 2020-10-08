Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.42.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $859,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,076,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,663 shares of company stock worth $26,160,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW remained flat at $$81.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.