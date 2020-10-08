ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 27,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,873. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.