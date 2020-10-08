Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 138 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

