Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $93.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,193.49. 293,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

