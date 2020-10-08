ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading 11.7% Higher

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €7.71 ($9.07) and last traded at €7.57 ($8.91). 434,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.78 ($7.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.38.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

