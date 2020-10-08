Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $66.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.27.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 67,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

