Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th.

EMP.A opened at C$40.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

