ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 3.3% Higher

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.73. 224,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 282,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.