Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Trading Down 3.7%

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 1,600,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,235,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $8,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.75.

Energiser Investments Company Profile (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

