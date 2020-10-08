EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00024190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Rfinex, CoinTiger and BitFlip.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,420,441 coins and its circulating supply is 936,720,430 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitbns, BitFlip, ABCC, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Coinone, Kraken, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Coindeal, Koinex, COSS, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, ZB.COM, OEX, Tidex, Huobi, EXX, DOBI trade, Coinbe, IDAX, Fatbtc, IDCM, Kuna, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Neraex, C2CX, Rfinex, Liqui, OKEx, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Poloniex, CPDAX, WazirX, Tidebit, Ovis, BitMart, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bibox, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exmo, Bithumb, Upbit, Cobinhood, Livecoin, QBTC, Binance, LBank, BCEX, YoBit, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, DragonEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

