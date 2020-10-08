Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) vs. Nextera Enterprises (NYSE:NXRA) Head to Head Survey

Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nextera Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Estee Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Estee Lauder Companies 4.79% 34.57% 8.69%

Nextera Enterprises has a beta of -13.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Estee Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estee Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 5.64 $684.00 million $4.12 54.21

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextera Enterprises and Estee Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Estee Lauder Companies 1 5 15 0 2.67

Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $220.95, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than Nextera Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Nextera Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats Nextera Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Enterprises Company Profile

Nextera Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, W Lab Acquisition Corp., develops and markets consumer products that offer solutions to niche personal care needs. It offers cosmetic remedies for spider veins, dark circles, blotchy skin, bruises, stretch marks, sun spots, at home microdermabrasion kit, and deep facial lines under the Vita-K Solution brand. The company, under the DermaFreeze365 brand, offers instant line relaxing formula as an anti-line and wrinkle cream for the face, neck and chest, and lip areas; and offers two anti-aging compounds: Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid, a new ingredient in modern skin care technology, and BioxiLift, which produces a cumulative reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers Ellin LaVar Textures brand products to address the health and condition of hair and scalp, including OptiMoist Shampoo, SatinSoft Conditioner, LiquidGlass, PenetratingBalm, ReconstructMasque, ThermMist, NourishOil, DetangleMist, LiquidMotion, InstantShine, ScalpRx, and NaturalControl. In addition, the company offers dry shampoo product in an aerosol spray formulation under the Psssssst brand; and a recipe for ageless skin under the Skin Appetit brand. It also markets its products at retail under the Heavy Duty, 40 Carrots, Virtual Laser, Stoppers-4, Bath Lounge, Vita-C2, Firminol-10, and TurboShave brands. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains through a team of internal sales managers, as well as a sales force of independent sales representatives. Its customers include chain drugstores, mass volume retailers, national mass merchandisers, and grocery chains. Nextera Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Panorama City, California.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brand names of Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, and Too Faced. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.