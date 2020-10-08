Ethereum Classic Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00047611 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, CoinTiger, Cryptopia and CPDAX. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $603.10 million and $503.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.03226488 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Gatehub, ABCC, CoinBene, RightBTC, FCoin, Instant Bitex, Coinut, CoinExchange, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Coinone, Binance, Korbit, CPDAX, Bibox, QBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Crex24, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Kraken, LBank, EXX, BCEX, OKCoin International, C-CEX, Coinroom, Exmo, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, BitForex, Koineks, OKEx, CoinEx, Coinhub, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Exrates, Cryptopia, BigONE, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinbase Pro, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, C2CX, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.