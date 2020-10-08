Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.24.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

