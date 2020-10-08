Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. Vroom has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.12 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,821,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,816,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,550,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

