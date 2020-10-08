Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 138 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

