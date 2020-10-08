Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 45,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,262. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

