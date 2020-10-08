Exeter Financial LLC Buys 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 50,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,468,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,329,000 after acquiring an additional 626,587 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 307,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,738,052. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

