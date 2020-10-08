Exeter Financial LLC Buys 300 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 219,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,897. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

