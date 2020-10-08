Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 126,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.