Exeter Financial LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 252,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,477,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,152,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547,395. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.