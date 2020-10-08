Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 64,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 56,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 667,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

